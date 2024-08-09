JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.71. 2,927,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,274,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

