JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,400.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,998.33.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,883.62. 220,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,956. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,141.04 and a 12 month high of $1,908.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,624.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

