Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.21.

JNJ opened at $160.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

