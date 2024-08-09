John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 81,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

