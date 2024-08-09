John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 2,750 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
PNOV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,651 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
