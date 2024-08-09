John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,447. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

