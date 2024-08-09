John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 1,447 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,943,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,517,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,459,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,092,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after acquiring an additional 305,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,367,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,872,000 after acquiring an additional 96,603 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MOAT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,020 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

