John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 2,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

