JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.95

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

JLEN opened at GBX 91.24 ($1.17) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.64. The company has a market capitalization of £603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,540.00 and a beta of 0.28. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.46 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.33).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

