Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $69.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.21. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.