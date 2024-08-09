Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07), reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,144 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 493,417 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

