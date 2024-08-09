Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 146,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,933. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

