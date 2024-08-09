Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 150 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

KRYS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,423. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.72. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

