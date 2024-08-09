Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 603 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $191.12. The company had a trading volume of 630,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

