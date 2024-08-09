Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 40.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 120.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Biogen Stock Down 1.0 %

BIIB stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.00. 108,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $276.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.