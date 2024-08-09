Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $193,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after buying an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,148,000 after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $67,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 1,562,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,064. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

