Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. 232,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,595. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

