Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.07. 73,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.59 and its 200-day moving average is $339.37. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

