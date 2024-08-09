Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $6,105,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $23,547,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.17. 2,149,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,269. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $597.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

