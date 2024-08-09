James O’boyle Sells 75,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Varonis Systems Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of VRNS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 1,316,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,305. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
