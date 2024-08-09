James O’boyle Sells 75,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of VRNS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 1,316,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,305. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 45,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRNS

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.