Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 844,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

