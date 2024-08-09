Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $57.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 445,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $88.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.