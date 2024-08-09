Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $55.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.61.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 445,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,386. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $88.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

