Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10 to $6.25 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 137,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

