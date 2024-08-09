iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,562,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the previous session’s volume of 275,558 shares.The stock last traded at $35.90 and had previously closed at $35.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,342,000 after acquiring an additional 941,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,889,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,131,000 after acquiring an additional 735,341 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,523,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.