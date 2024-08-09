iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 2,610 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

