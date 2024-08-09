iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Walden Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,557,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,594. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

