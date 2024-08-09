iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Lowered by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $120.73. 126,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

