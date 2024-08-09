iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 748.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 294,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IEUR stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 207,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,064. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

