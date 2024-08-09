iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.08

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 476885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAGG. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.