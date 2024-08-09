iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,154,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,727% from the previous session’s volume of 227,404 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $57.95.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

