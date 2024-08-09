iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Trimmed by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. 408,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,383. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3154 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

