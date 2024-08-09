iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,413,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,589,535 shares.The stock last traded at $118.47 and had previously closed at $119.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
