iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,413,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,589,535 shares.The stock last traded at $118.47 and had previously closed at $119.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.