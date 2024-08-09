iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,342,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $107.16. 339,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,665. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

