iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$223.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.5 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.770–3.310 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

IRBT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,929. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. iRobot has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

