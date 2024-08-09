iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 125,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 113,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 437,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

