Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,877% compared to the typical daily volume of 48 call options.

Iteris Trading Up 63.3 %

ITI stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 11,227,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $300.40 million, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 150.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

