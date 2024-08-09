Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 1,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,877% compared to the typical daily volume of 48 call options.
Iteris Trading Up 63.3 %
ITI stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 11,227,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $300.40 million, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.00.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
