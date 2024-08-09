Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 203,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 28,277 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,159,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

