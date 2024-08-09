Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 9th (AAP, ACHR, ACLX, AKAM, ALDX, ALLO, ALTG, ALXO, APLS, AVDL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 9th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $258.00.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Kinovo (LON:KINO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $673.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $621.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.50.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

