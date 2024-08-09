Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 9th (AAP, ACHR, ACLX, AKAM, ALDX, ALLO, ALTG, ALXO, APLS, AVDL)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 9th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) target price on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $258.00.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Kinovo (LON:KINO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $673.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $621.00.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.50.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. Westpark Capital currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.