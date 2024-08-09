Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £787,560.75 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.25 ($172.84), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,006,467.41).

LON INVP opened at GBX 575 ($7.35) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 537.01. The company has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 429.60 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 620.50 ($7.93).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,147.06%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 660 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

