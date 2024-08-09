Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $443.62 and last traded at $443.33. 18,997,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,821,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.37.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.95.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 66,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

