Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $443.62 and last traded at $443.33. 18,997,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,821,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.37.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
