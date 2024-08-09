Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $449.52 and last traded at $448.96. 11,743,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,050,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.07.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.93.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
