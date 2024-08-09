Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $449.52 and last traded at $448.96. 11,743,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 41,050,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.07.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.93.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.