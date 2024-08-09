Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,785 shares of company stock valued at $240,225 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

