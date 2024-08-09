Intchains Group (ICG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intchains Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

