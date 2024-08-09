Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,836. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,029,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $25,242,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

