Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.02. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.



TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

