Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Sells $92,476.89 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $92,476.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

