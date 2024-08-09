Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Powell Industries alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.31. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.