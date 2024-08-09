Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells $154,505.28 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $154,505.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paysign Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
