Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CFO Sells $154,505.28 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $154,505.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paysign Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $4.58 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 38.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysign during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Paysign in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysign

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.