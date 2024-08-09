Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells $315,952.22 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,548,886 shares in the company, valued at $43,351,942.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paysign stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Paysign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Paysign by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paysign during the first quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

